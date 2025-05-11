Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $985,000 Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,767 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,820,000 after acquiring an additional 59,429 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $352.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

In related news, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,920 shares of company stock valued at $224,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

