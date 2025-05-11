Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,339,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,858 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDS. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $362.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.24 and a 52-week high of $510.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.71%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

