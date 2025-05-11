Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,937,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,013,000 after buying an additional 100,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 224,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 276,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 404,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

