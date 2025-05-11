Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
Shares of PCT opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.68. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74.
PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. Research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
PureCycle Technologies Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
