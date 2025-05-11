Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCT opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.68. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. Research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.