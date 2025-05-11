Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 17,531 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 832.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hut 8 news, insider Victor Semah sold 11,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $147,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,807.10. This trade represents a 41.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Shares of HUT stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUT. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUT

About Hut 8

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.