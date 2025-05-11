Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 17,531 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 832.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.
In other Hut 8 news, insider Victor Semah sold 11,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $147,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,807.10. This trade represents a 41.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HUT. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
