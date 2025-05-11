Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,815 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Navient worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Navient by 2,193.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 467,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Navient by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

NAVI stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.40 million. Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Navient’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

