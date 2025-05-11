Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 702 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,381 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of First Financial worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $603.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THFF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other First Financial news, insider Mark Allen Franklin acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at $517,157.85. This trade represents a 12.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James O. Mcdonald bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,775 shares of company stock valued at $139,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

