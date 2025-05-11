Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Par Pacific worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Par Pacific by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

PARR opened at $17.91 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

