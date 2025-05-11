Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 254.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 72,039 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 74,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Innoviva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INVA opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $21.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at Innoviva

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 151,175 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $2,665,215.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,125,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,628,294.75. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

