Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,251,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.6 %

LiveRamp stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,814.00 and a beta of 1.02. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

