Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,097 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $101.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.28. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $240.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average is $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $673.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.80 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOV. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

