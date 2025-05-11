Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,450 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $24.78 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $685.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCKT. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

