Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Harmonic worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,788,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 434,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $4,292,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 441,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 248,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,063,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after purchasing an additional 235,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.51 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other news, CFO Walter Jankovic bought 12,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $113,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,457.76. The trade was a 35.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,932.20. The trade was a 6.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,780 shares of company stock worth $316,607. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

