Q1 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.31 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

TAC opened at $8.67 on Friday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 145,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

