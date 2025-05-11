Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Merus by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,497,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,076,000 after buying an additional 610,139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,569,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 796,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,512,000 after acquiring an additional 66,326 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merus by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 331,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 58,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.
Merus Trading Down 3.4 %
Merus stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Merus has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.94.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
