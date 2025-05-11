Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,772,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,866,740. This trade represents a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 120.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

