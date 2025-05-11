Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $17.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

