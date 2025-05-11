Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.39.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RVNC opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 477,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 294,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 131,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,837 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 187,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 127,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.