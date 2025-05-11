Robert W. Baird Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $47.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

Shares of APLS opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $154,684. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,130,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,551,000 after buying an additional 84,331 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

