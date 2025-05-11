Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.93.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $446,906.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,164,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $263,995.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,176,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,162.47. The trade was a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AvidXchange by 801.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 816.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

