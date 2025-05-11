Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,695 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 875.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,520,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,976,000 after acquiring an additional 431,054 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 270,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 122,534 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,273.33%.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

