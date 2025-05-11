Roth Capital Expects Stronger Earnings for Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average of $126.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dorman Products by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

