Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $18.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $154,684. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,130,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,331 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,084,000 after buying an additional 939,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,239,000 after buying an additional 1,039,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

