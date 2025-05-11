Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Sabre worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,509,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sabre by 831.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,859,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $5,955,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,638,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 375.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,208,269 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

SABR stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $992.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $776.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

