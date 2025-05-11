SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $14,648,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 931,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,493,000 after purchasing an additional 147,513 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.95. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

