Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Position Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $39.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

