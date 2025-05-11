Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BFS

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 280.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $798.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.

About Saul Centers

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.