SEA (SE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 11th, 2025

SEA (NYSE:SEGet Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect SEA to post earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $139.18 on Friday. SEA has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Earnings History for SEA (NYSE:SE)

