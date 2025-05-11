Seadrill (SDRL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Seadrill to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $325.69 million for the quarter.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.41. Seadrill had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. On average, analysts expect Seadrill to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SDRL opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. Seadrill has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $56.46.

SDRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Seadrill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

