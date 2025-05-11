Seadrill (SDRL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Seadrill to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $325.69 million for the quarter.
Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.41. Seadrill had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. On average, analysts expect Seadrill to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Seadrill Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of SDRL opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. Seadrill has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $56.46.
Seadrill Company Profile
Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.
