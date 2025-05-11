Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,388,272,000 after buying an additional 15,311,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,450,975,000 after buying an additional 14,636,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

