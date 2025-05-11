Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $24.78. Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 2,628 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo acquired 4,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,215.52. This trade represents a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Further Reading

