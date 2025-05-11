Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SAH opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.74. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

About Sonic Automotive

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.