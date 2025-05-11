Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.12) by $9.56. The business had revenue of $1,000 billion for the quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

