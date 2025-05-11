SoundThinking (SSTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect SoundThinking to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts expect SoundThinking to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSTI opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $195.94 million, a P/E ratio of -128.91 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

