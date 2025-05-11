Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.13. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 448,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,603,000 after buying an additional 80,262 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,384,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,487,000 after buying an additional 253,802 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

