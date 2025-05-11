Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

