Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stepan by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,671,000 after buying an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Lewis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $31,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,452.88. This represents a 35.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Price Performance

Stepan stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stepan has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $593.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

