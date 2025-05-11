Stifel Canada Predicts Increased Earnings for Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Kits Eyecare in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29.

Get Kits Eyecare alerts:

Kits Eyecare Price Performance

Insider Activity at Kits Eyecare

In other news, Director Roger Hardy bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.