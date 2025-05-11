Stifel Canada Predicts Increased Earnings for Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Kits Eyecare in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29.
Kits Eyecare Price Performance
Insider Activity at Kits Eyecare
In other news, Director Roger Hardy bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kits Eyecare
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.