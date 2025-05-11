Stifel Canada Predicts Reduced Earnings for Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ventum Financial raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.90.

PBH opened at C$83.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$72.57 and a 52 week high of C$97.10.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

