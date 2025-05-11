Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $1,743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,151,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,956,895. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 88,061 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $875,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,395,183 shares in the company, valued at $103,328,119.02. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,264,853 shares of company stock worth $30,663,903. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

GTX stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of -0.05. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

