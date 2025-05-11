Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.33.

Shares of MDGL opened at $294.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.63 and a twelve month high of $377.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -0.91.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at $664,324.40. The trade was a 89.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $418,492.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,508.96. The trade was a 24.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $10,610,594. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

