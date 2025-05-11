Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

FBCG stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.