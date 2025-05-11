Stifel Financial Corp Has $711,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.37. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $102.97 and a 12-month high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

