Stifel Financial Corp Has $714,000 Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Stock Up 0.4 %

Arhaus stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $311.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

