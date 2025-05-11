Stifel Financial Corp Has $742,000 Holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 11.4 %

FFLG stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.