Stifel Financial Corp Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $67,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,658.14. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,035.29. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,198 shares of company stock valued at $748,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

