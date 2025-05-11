Stifel Financial Corp Has $820,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1,960.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,148,000 after buying an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $54,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,190,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2,227.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 101,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,175,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $194.38 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average of $318.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $276.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

