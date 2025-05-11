Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 864.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $33.75 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBMS

About First Bancshares

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.