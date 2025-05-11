Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 266,908 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 332.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 222,704 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 453,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 0.9 %

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $273.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $119.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Report on LOCO

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.