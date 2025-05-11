Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,713,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 298,861 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 46,596 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 806,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 32,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $3,445,000.

PFN opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

